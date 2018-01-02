Salil Parek to take charge as Infosys' CEO, MD today

Salil S Parekh will on Tuesday take charge as the MD and CEO of information technology (IT) giant of Infosys and replace company's interim CEO U B Pravin Rao. Pravin Rao had taken charge after the resignation of Vishal Sikka in 2017.

The Bengaluru-based firm had initiated the executive search after CEO Vishal Sikka resigned in August following a protracted acrimony between the management and the founders.

On December 2, Infosys said it has appointed Parekh as its CEO and Managing Director, concluding the three-month high-profile executive search at the country's second largest IT firm.

UB Pravin Rao, who was filling in the CEO role on an interim basis, will now continue as Chief Operating Officer and a whole-time Director of the company, Infosys said in a statement.

Before Infosys, Parekh, who will take over this role for a period of five years, was a member of the Group Executive Board at French firm Capgemini.

Parekh has a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) which he completed in 1986. He also has Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, USA.

Parekh had joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the company.

Salil S Parekh will only be the second non-founder full-time CEO of Infosys after Vishal Sikka, who exited the company abruptly in August this year.

