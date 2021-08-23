Infosys CEO to explain non-resolution of Income Tax portal glitches to govt today

Expect system to stabilise this week: Infosys on on new income tax portal glitch

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 23: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has reached the finance ministry office to explain continued glitches in the online tax portal, even two months after its launch.

Parekh will be asked to explain, why even after 2.5 months since the launch of the new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal haven't been resolved.

Even after months of the portal launch, users still continue to encounter multiple problems like unable to file I-T returns for past years, download intimation notice u/s 143(1) for AY 2019-20 and earlier years, and Form- 3 under 'Vivad se Vishwas Scheme' is not visible on the portal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continuously engaged with the developer Infosys to expedite resolution of issues like log-in and ITR filing on the I-T portal.

Sitharaman had expressed her deep concern on the various problems being faced by stakeholders on the new portal which was expected to provide a seamless experience to taxpayers.

The much-touted new income tax portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face tech glitches, which prompted Sitharaman to call a meeting on June 22 with officials of Infosys which has developed the new website.

While there has been improvement in the functioning of the site thereafter, it seems that the technology-related challenges still persist and it may take some more time to get the site up and running completely.

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 13:29 [IST]