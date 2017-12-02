Who is Salil S Parekh? Infosys' new CEO

Infosys has appointed Salil Parekh chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the company with effect from January 2 next year.

Parekh will be replacing company's interim CEO U B Pravin Rao who took charge after the resignation of Vishal Sikka, earlier this year.

Parekh has a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) which he completed in 1986.

He also has Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, USA.

Parekh had joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the company.

He was also serving as the Member of Group Management Board at Capgemini.

He had been associated with Capgemini Parekh for over 25 years now. He joined the company in the year 1992.

Salil S Parekh will only be the second non-founder full-time CEO of Infosys after Vishal Sikka, who exited the company abruptly in August this year.

Parekh has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry.

Parekh was responsible for the strategy and execution of the digital and cloud services, he was instrumental in setting up the company's off-shoring capabilities and was a major architect of the company's North America growth and turnaround.

Reflecting on his appointment, Chairman of the Board at Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, said, "We are delighted to have Salil as the CEO and MD of Infosys. Parekh has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. The Board believes that he is the right person to lead the company at this transformative time in our industry."

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee said, "He was the top choice from a pool of highly qualified candidates. With his strong track record and extensive experience, we believe, we have the right person to lead Infosys."

OneIndia News (With agency inputs)