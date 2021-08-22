Government summons Infosys CEO tomorrow over glitches in e-filing portal

New Delhi, Aug 22: The finance ministry has summoned Infosys chief Salil Parekh on Aug 23 to explain the continuing technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," Income Tax India posted from it's official twitter handle.

Even after months of the portal launch, users still continue to encounter multiple problems like unable to file I-T returns for past years, download intimation notice u/s 143(1) for AY 2019-20 and earlier years, and Form- 3 under 'Vivad se Vishwas Scheme' is not visible on the portal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continuously engaged with the developer Infosys to expedite resolution of issues like log-in and ITR filing on the I-T portal.

Sitharaman had expressed her deep concern on the various problems being faced by stakeholders on the new portal which was expected to provide a seamless experience to taxpayers.

The much-touted new income tax portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face tech glitches, which prompted Sitharaman to call a meeting on June 22 with officials of Infosys which has developed the new website.

While there has been improvement in the functioning of the site thereafter, it seems that the technology-related challenges still persist and it may take some more time to get the site up and running completely.

