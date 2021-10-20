PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan in Jhajjar

In pics: PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar Airport on Wednesday, inaugural flight to land from Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) on Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, his office said on Wednesday.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Infosys Foundation has constructed the Vishram Sadan which aimed at providing air-conditioned accommodation to the attendants of cancer patients, who are usually forced to stay in hospitals for long duration, the PMO said in a statement.

It has 806 beds and constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of the NCI.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy will attend the inauguration, which will be conducted via video conferencing, the PMO said.

Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution even today: Modi

Addressing a gathering at the Abhidhamma Day programme in Kushinagar, PM Modi said that Lord Buddha is the inspiration for India's Constitution even today and that the 'dhamma chakra' on the tricolour is the driving force for the country.

"Buddha is global because he talks about starting from within. Lord Buddha's Buddhatatva is the sense of ultimate responsibility," he added.

"Today, when the world talks about climate conservation and expresses concern over climate change, then many questions come up. But if we adopt the message of Buddha, then the path of what has to be done, instead of who has to do it, will be visible," Modi said.

Kushinagar, about 320 km from the state capital Lucknow, is the final resting place of the Buddha. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 18:06 [IST]