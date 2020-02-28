S N Shrivastava takes over as Delhi Police commissioner with immediate effect

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: The 1985 IPS batch officer S N Shrivastava from the CRPF has appointed as the police commissioner of Delhi with immediate effect.

Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that Shrivastava who was brought in as special commissioner, law and order has been appointed as the Delhi police commissioner with immediate effect.

He takes over from Amulya Patnaik. Two days back the government repartriated Shrivastava from the CRPF back to Delhi. This decision was taken in the wake of the Delhi police failing to control the mobs that have indulged in violence over the past three days, which has left 38 persons dead.

Shrivastava was posted as the special director in the CRPF. Incidentally he was the first in line to take over as Delhi police commissioner from Amulya Patnaik.

Shrivastava has experience of working in Delhi and he has held several posts. He has also been part of the Special Cell, which led investigations against the Indian Mujahideen.