YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rains predicted in Delhi: MeT

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: Delhi's minimum temperature settled two notches below the season's average at 23.5 degrees Celsius with the weather department predicting light rain in the national capital on Wednesday.

    Rains predicted in Delhi: MeT

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain generally cloudy through the day and there is a chance of light rain.

    Weather report: IMD claims rain, thunderstorm likely over northwest India till May 15Weather report: IMD claims rain, thunderstorm likely over northwest India till May 15

    The humidity recorded at 8.30 am in the city was 51 per cent.

    The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum and maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 24.2 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X