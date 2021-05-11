Heatwave conditions unlikely anywhere for next four to five days: IMD

Weather report: IMD claims rain, thunderstorm likely over northwest India till May 15

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region and northwest India till May 15.

According to reports, a western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds at lower levels, scattered to widespread rainfall or thundershower is very likely over western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorms is likely over plains of northwest India during May 10 to 15 with maximum intensity during May 11 to 13. It is also said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 12 and 13.

Prepare for third COVID-19 wave: BSY tells officials

Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 12 and 13 and Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Rajasthan on May 12. Isolated dust storm is also likely over Rajasthan during May 10 to 13.

Under the influence of an east-west trough (area of low pressure) from Punjab to sub-Himalayan West Bengal and a trough in westerlies, widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity is very likely over east and northeast India during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.