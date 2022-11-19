PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport 'Donyi Polo Airport' at Holangi in Itanagar.

The terminal at Hollongi has been constructed approximately at a cost of Rs 955 crore with an area of 4100 sq m and has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour, according to the official statement.

PM Hits Out at Critics

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the launch of this airport is a resounding reply to the critics who tried to term the foundation stone of the airport as an election gimmick. The Prime Minister urged the political commentators to don a new thinking hat and stop seeing the developments of the state with the prism of political benefits, according to a statement from his office.

He supplemented his point by mentioning that the state is neither undergoing elections nor there are any future elections in the state. The priority of the government is the development of the state. "I am starting the day from the state of the rising sun and I will end the day where the sun sets in India in Daman and in between, I will be in Kashi", he said.

The Prime Minister noted that in the post-independence period, the Northeast region faced indifference and neglect. The Prime Minister said that it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government which gave attention to the region and created a separate ministry for the Northeast. Later, that momentum was lost but after 2014, a new chapter of the development began. "Earlier, remote border villages were treated as the last village.

"Our government worked by considering the villages in the border areas as the first village of the country. This has resulted in making the development of the Northeast a priority for the government." "Be it tourism or trade, telecom or textiles, North East gets top priority", the Prime Minister continued, "be it drone technology or Krishi UDAAN, be it airport connectivity or port connectivity, the government has set the priority of development on North East.

New Era of Expectations

The Prime Minister gave examples of the longest bridge in India, the longest railroad bridge, rail line connectivity and record construction of highways to highlight the development carried out in the region. "This is a new era of expectations and aspirations and today's programme is a perfect example of the new approach of India", the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said that Donyi Polo Airport will be the fourth operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only 9 airports were built in the North-East.

Donyi Polo Airport

The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore. With a 2,300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. "The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources."

"After independence, northeast became witness to a different era. For decades,the region remained a victim of negligence...When Atal ji's Govt came, for the 1st time efforts were made to change this. It was the first govt that made a separate ministry for northeast's development," the PM stated.

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi government has built seven airports in the North-East," read the official statement.

Khoob ladi mardani wo to Jhansi wali Rani thi: The Queen India should never forget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation the 600 MW Kameng hydro power station, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/nHvqMQvbA5 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

During the programme, Prime Minister also dedicated 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration. This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country's commitment to increase adoption of green energy.