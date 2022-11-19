PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

'Historic,' says PM Modi as India's first private rocket Vikram-S takes off successfully

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to our former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

The former PM was born on November 19, 1917. She was the daughter of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

She completed her education at some of the renowned institutions across the world, including Ecole Nouvelle, Bex (Switzerland), and Somerville College, Oxford.

Indira held several positions at the Congress party before becoming prime minister. She became prime minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977.

Concurrently, she was the minister for Atomic Energy from September 1967 to March 1977. She also held the additional charge of the Ministry of External Affairs from September 5, 1967 to February 14, 1969. Gandhi headed the Ministry of Home Affairs from June 1970 to November 1973 and Minister for Space from June 1972 to March 1977. From January 1980 she was Chairperson of Planning Commission. She again chaired the prime minister's Office from January 14, 1980.

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 9:50 [IST]