Khoob ladi mardani wo to Jhansi wali Rani thi: The Queen India should never forget

India

New Delhi, Nov 19: Indian freedom movement would not have been successful without the efforts of many heroes whose stories never got their dues in the pages of history and one such remains freedom fighter is Lakshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi. Today, on her birth anniversary, let us scurry through history books once again and remember the one Queen India must never forget about.

Childhood:

Born on 19 November 1828 in the town of Varanasi into a Marathi Karhade Brahmin family, she was named Manikarnika Tambe and was nicknamed Manu. Her father was Moropant Tambe and her mother Bhagirathi Sapre (Bhagirathi Bai).

According to history books, she was more independent in her childhood than others her age. From a very early age, she studied shooting, horsemanship and fencing with childhood friends Nana Sahib and Tantia Tope.

Historians have registered that contrasted many of the patriarchal cultural expectations for Indian women in the society at this time. Notably, she had unique perspectives on societal issues and her courage to fight against social norms.

Marriage

Manikarnika tied the knot to the Maharaja of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, in May 1842 and was afterwards called Lakshmibai in honour of the Hindu goddess Devi Lakshmi and according to the Maharashtrian tradition of women being given a new name after marriage. In September 1851, she gave birth to a boy (Damodar Rao), but the baby died four months after birth due to a chronic illness. The Maharaja adopted a child called Anand Rao, the son of Gangadhar Rao's cousin, who was renamed Damodar Rao, a day before the Maharaja died. The adoption was in the presence of the British political officer who was given a letter from the Maharaja instructing that the child be treated with respect and that the government of Jhansi should be given to his widow for her lifetime.

After the death of the Maharaja in November 1853, the British East India Company applied the Doctrine of Lapse, rejecting Damodar Rao's claim to the throne and annexing the state to its territories. The Rani was shocked and upset. In March 1854, Rani Lakshmibai was given an annual pension and ordered to leave the palace and the fort.

As per the doctrine, an Indian princely state under the suzerainty of the East India Company (EIC) would have its princely status abolished and would be annexed into British India if the ruler was either "manifestly incompetent or died without a male heir".

Jhansi Rani was enraged within and the news of rebellion on May 1857 in Meerut made only her desire to fight against the British Raj stronger. "We fight for independence. In the words of Lord Krishna, we will if we are victorious, enjoy the fruits of victory, if defeated and killed on the field of battle, we shall surely earn eternal glory and salvation," she gave a call to the people.

She defended Jhansi against British troops for two weeks with her adopted son on her back. Despite having a small army, she fiercely fought the battle with courage and killed hundreds of British men. In the end, she could not overpower the might of the English men and died on June 18 on 1858.

Although she lost the battle, she is remembered for her valour and courage to take on the mighty British empire. The Queen is remembered as one of the leading figures of the First War of Indian Independence of 1857 and became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj for Indian nationalists.

PM Modi Remembers Jhansi Rani

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid his tribute to the Wueen on her birthday anniversary. He tweeted, "Remembering Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. Her courage and monumental contribution to our nation can never be forgotten. She is a source of inspiration for her steadfast opposition to colonial rule. Sharing glimpses from my visit to Jhansi on this day last year."

