PM in Dehradun on June 21 for International Yoga Day celebration

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Dehradun on June 21 to celebrate International Yoga Day with Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and some other leaders of the party. It is expected that around 60 thousand people will participate in the Yoga Day in Dehradun besides programmes in other parts of the country.

Sources said that Prime Minister has been taking very keen interest right from the time when the first International Yoga Day took place and the PM participated in it at Rajpath. The state is planning to organise Yoga at district, block and gram panchayat levels.

Chief Secretary Uppal Kumar Singh is supervising the Yoga Day celebration management at secretariat. The PM will participate in the Yoga Day function at FRI campus and for this organisation several committee has been constituted and ITDA is doing online registration for it.

