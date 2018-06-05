English

PM in Dehradun on June 21 for International Yoga Day celebration

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Dehradun on June 21 to celebrate International Yoga Day with Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and some other leaders of the party. It is expected that around 60 thousand people will participate in the Yoga Day in Dehradun besides programmes in other parts of the country.

    PM in Dehradun on June 21 for International Yoga Day celebration

    Sources said that Prime Minister has been taking very keen interest right from the time when the first International Yoga Day took place and the PM participated in it at Rajpath. The state is planning to organise Yoga at district, block and gram panchayat levels.

    Chief Secretary Uppal Kumar Singh is supervising the Yoga Day celebration management at secretariat. The PM will participate in the Yoga Day function at FRI campus and for this organisation several committee has been constituted and ITDA is doing online registration for it.

    Read more about:

    modi international yoga day yoga dehradun

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue