Uttarakhand HC wants state govt to give detailed report on UKSSSC recruitment scam

Nainital, Sep 12: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the alleged irregularities in appointments made by the UKSSSC before September 21.

The direction was issued by Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra while hearing a PIL by Congress MLA from Khatima Bhuvan Kapri seeking a CBI probe into the irregularities. The state government was asked to submit the report giving the details of how the irregularities took place in the recruitment examination held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and the appointments made by it.

The court had earlier asked the petitioner to explain why he wanted the matter to be investigated by the CBI when a probe by the Special Task Force is already underway. The court had also asked the petitioner to explain his locus standi or the right to bring forth the PIL before the court.

Recruitment in many important departments including education, police, forest and rural development had been made by the UKSSSC, Kapri claimed in his petition. These recruitments must also be looked into in the light of the alleged scam, he had said in his petition.

He had demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities for the sake of fairness, alleging the involvement of influential people of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in them.