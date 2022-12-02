Uttarakhand govt extends Uniform Civil Code committee's tenure by 6 months

Dehradun

oi-Nitesh Jha

The UCC committee can now submit its report to the government on 27 May 2023.

Dehradun, Dec 02: The tenure of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee, which has been formed to examine the ways to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand, has been extended by six months and the committee can now submit its report on 27 May 2023.

The committee, headed by former supreme court judge, justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, was formed by the Uttarakhand government to examine ways for the implementation of the UCC in the state, according to an ANI report.

The report said that the panel received more than 2.25 lakh suggestions so far and it has visited more than 30 places to gather suggestions from people.

On May 27 this year, the state government declared to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The State government constituted the five-member committee led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the UCC. Apart from justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, the panel also includes justice Permod Kohli (retired), social activist Manu Gaur, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh and vice-chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

Gujarat plans to implement Uniform Civil Code soon

The committee held its first meeting in July this year.

The Uttarakhand government also launched a portal for taking people's suggestions on UCC. Public representatives, citizens, intellectuals, organizations and institutions of the state can send their suggestions on it.

The Uniform Civil Code calls for the formulation and implementation of personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, sex, gender or sexual orientation. Currently the personal law of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

(With input from ANI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 13:28 [IST]