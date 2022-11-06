4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand

YouTube
    Dehradun, Nov 06: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region on Sunday triggering panic as people rushed out of their houses, officials said.

    The earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred at 8.33 am. Its epicentre was in Tehri district, the National Centre for Seismology said.

    The tremors were felt in several places in Dehradun, Tehri and Uttarkashi, however, there is no report yet of any damage to life and property, they said.

    Natural disasters never strike with a prior warning. Uttarakhand is a testimony to the fact.

    But there are measures you can take to ensure the damage is minimal.

    Here are some easy steps to stay safe the next time an earthquake strikes.

    Cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.

    Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).

    Stay in bed if you are there when the earthquake strikes.

    Stay inside until the shaking stops and it is safe to go outside.

    Be aware that the electricity may go out or the sprinkler systems or fire alarms may turn on.

    If outdoors, do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 13:59 [IST]
