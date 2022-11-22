YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Dehradun Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Uttarakhand: 36 bridges found unsafe in safety audit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Nov 22: As many as 36 bridges in Uttarakhand have been found 'unfit for traffic' in a safety audit conducted in five zones of the state on the instructions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

    Following the safety audit, the Public Work Department (PWD) handed over the report of 2618 bridges out of 3262 in the state to the government.

    Uttarakhand: 36 bridges found unsafe in safety audit

    RK Sudhanshu, principal secretary of the PWD Department said, "Instructions have been given by the government to set up a bridge bank so that new bridges can be constructed in time." ANI quoted him as saying.

    SC terms Gujarat's Morbi Bridge collapse an 'enormous tragedy', asks HC to monitor probe SC terms Gujarat's Morbi Bridge collapse an 'enormous tragedy', asks HC to monitor probe

    Sudhansu also added that all the district magistrates have been instructed to take measures accordingly.

    In this regard, the CM's directives were issued on November 3. The state government sought the report within three weeks.

    The state government is planning to construct new bridges in place of old bridges.

    It is to be noted that in the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat on October 30, at least 135 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

    Comments

    More dehradun News  

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand bridges bridge collapse

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X