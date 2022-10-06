In line with tradition, portals of Kedarnath Dham to close on Oct 27, Badrinath on Nov 19

New Delhi, Oct 06: Following the tradition of announcing the dates of closing of the portals of the Char Dham shrines on the occasion of Vijayadashami, this year the portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter months on November 19.

The portals of Gangotri will be closed on October 26 (Govardhan Puja, next day after Diwali) and the portals of Yamunotri and Kedarnath shrines on October 27 (Bhaidooj). According to reports, the gates of the temple, which houses one of the 11 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and attracts devotees from across the world, will be closed at 8:00 am after an elaborate ceremony.

After the closure of the doors, the Panchmukhi mobile Vigraha festival of Lord Kedarnath will reach Rampur for the first night stay and will sit in the Okareshwar temple on October 29, the winter seat.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, while Kedarnath is a temple of Lord Shiva. Badrinath is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). Kedarnath Temple opened its doors for pilgrims on Friday morning.

Traditionally, the annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district.

Char Dhams draw lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad, ANI reported.

