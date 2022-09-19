YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Dehradun Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Uttarakhand: Dengue cases cross 500-mark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Sept 19: Dengue cases in Uttarakhand have crossed the 500-mark with its capital Dehradun reporting the highest number of cases.

    However, there has not been a single dengue death in the state this year, Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said here on Monday.

    Uttarakhand: Dengue cases cross 500-mark

    Between January 1, Dehradun has reported 279 dengue cases, Haridwar 123, Pauri 69, Tehri 22 and Nainital 8, he said.

    All districts have been asked to take preventive measures and a report is being taken from the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) on a daily basis, the official said.

    Delhi: Spurt in dengue cases as 100 cases reported in one weekDelhi: Spurt in dengue cases as 100 cases reported in one week

    Fogging and spraying of pesticides have also been intensified, he added.

    Comments

    More dehradun News  

    Read more about:

    dengue infection dehradun uttarakhand

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X