  • search

Petrol, diesel prices continue to decline

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 27: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 80.45 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.40) and Rs 74.38 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.35), respectively on Thursday.

    Petrol, diesel prices continue to decline
    Petrol, diesel prices continue to decline

    In Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 85.93 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.40) and  Rs 77.96 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.37), respectively.

    Petrol price has been cut by ₹1.98 per litre and diesel by ₹0.96 a litre in the last eight days on the back of softer international rates, an official statement said on Friday.

    Also Read: Today's petrol price: Relief to consumers as downward trend continues

    The rates are off their record high of ₹84 per litre for petrol and ₹75.45 a litre for diesel touched on October 4. The government decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹1.50 per litre each and asked state-owned fuel retailers to subsidise by another ₹1 a litre by reducing their margins."

    As the international oil prices continued to rise, price of petrol and diesel in Delhi increased to ₹82.83 per litre and ₹75.69 per litre. (But) since last eight days, international oil prices have been falling and rupee has also appreciated," the statement said.

    The twin factors have brought down fuel prices to a six-week low.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue