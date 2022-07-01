YouTube
    Export tax on petrol, diesel slapped

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 01: The government on Friday slapped a Rs 6 per litre tax on exports of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre on exports of diesel, news agency PTI reported.

    The government also slapped a Rs 23,230 per tonne additional tax on domestically produced crude oil to take away windfall gains accruing to producers from high international oil prices, a separate government notification showed.

    Export tax on petrol, diesel slapped

    The tax on exports follows oil refiners, particularly the private sector, reaping huge gains from exporting fuel to markets such as Europe and the US.

    The tax on domestically produced crude oil follows local producers reaping windfall gains from the surge in international oil prices.

    PTI

    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 11:27 [IST]
    X