Today's petrol price: Relief to consumers as downward trend continues

By
    Bengaluru, Oct 26: Consumers can breathe a sigh of relief as the petrol-diesel prices have been falling for the about a week now. The petrol price today (October 26) in Delhi is Rs 80.85 per litre while diesel price per litre stood at Rs 74.73. Today is the ninth consecutive day that the fuel prices have been reduced.

    In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel price on Friday stood at Rs 86.33 and Rs 78.33, respectively.

    Petrol prices had hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4 before the declining trend began.

    Petrol prices were reduced for the 8th consecutive day on Thursday (October 25) across various metros. Petrol prices in Delhi were slashed to Rs 81.10 on Thursday from Rs 81.25 on Wednesday (October 24), implying a 15 paise cut.

    The central government had on October 4 given relief from skyrocketing fuel prices and cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. The Centre reduced central excise duties by Rs 1.50 a litre while oil marketing companies were asked to absorb Re 1 a litre.

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
