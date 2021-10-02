Will fuel prices come down? Here's is what Petroleum Minister has to say

New Delhi, Oct 2: For the third consecutive day, the rates of petrol and diesel have been increased by the state-owned oil marketing companies. While petrol price has been increased by 22 to 30 paise per litre, diesel price has been hiked by 30 paise per litre.

After the new price came into effect, a litre of petrol in Delhi can be bought at Rs 102.14, an increase of 25 paise compared to the previous day. The diesel is retailed at Rs 90.47 per litre after a hike of 30 paise.

In the commercial capital Mumbai, the petrol got dearer by 24 paise after which it costs Rs 108.19 per litre. Whereas the diesel is priced at Rs 98.16 per litre after a hike of 32 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol for a litre costs Rs 99.80 after the price was increased by 22 paise while the revised rate of diesel for a litre is 95.02, a hike of 28 paise.

The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 102.77 after witnessing a rise of 30 paise. The rate of diesel got dearer by 30 paise and the new price is Rs 93.57 per litre.

In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 105.69 and diesel costs Rs 96.02 per litre.

It has to be noted that the prices have been increased for the third consecutive day after a three-week break amidst volatility in global oil prices with benchmark crude prices settled at $78 a barrel.

On daily basis, the oil marketing companies revise the price of fuels and the new prices will come into effect at 6 am every day. Four factors influence the rise of fuel price crude - oil, freight and processing charges, excise duty and VAT.

