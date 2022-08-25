YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Meghalaya hikes petrol and diesel prices

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shillong, Aug 25: The Meghalaya government hiked the prices of petrol and diesel, state taxation minister James PK Sangma said.

    The tax on petrol was 13.5 per cent or Rs 11 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 13.5 per cent or Rs 12.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he said.

    Meghalaya hikes petrol and diesel prices

    The tax on diesel was 5 per cent or Rs 4 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 5 per cent or Rs 5.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he added.

    "As you may be aware that the state of Assam has hiked the rates of petrol and diesel. To commensurate this, the state government here also revises its rate of petrol and diesel to take advantage of the price difference," Sangma said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the changes.

    Petrol, Diesel get cheaper in Maharashtra as govt cuts VAT: Check new rate Petrol, Diesel get cheaper in Maharashtra as govt cuts VAT: Check new rate

    Accordingly, the rate of petrol in Byrnihat would now be Rs 95.1 per litre and in Shillong, it would be Rs 96.83. Diesel would cost Rs 83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and in Shillong, it would be Rs 84.72, he said.

    The cabinet also approved the proposal to extend the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC) to decide on the pay structure of judicial officers, including post-retirement benefits and allowances for all categories.

    The cabinet also approved a proposal of the Education Department on the amendment of the Directorate of Educational Research and Training Service Rules, 2012.

    Comments

    More HIKE News  

    Read more about:

    hike petrol prices meghalaya

    Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X