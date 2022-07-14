Petrol, Diesel get cheaper in Maharashtra as govt cuts VAT: Check new rate

YouTube
    Mumbai, July 14: Maharashtra government has decided to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

    Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

    Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to people's welfare.

    Following the price reduction, petrol price in Mumbai will come down to Rs 106.35 per litre, as opposed to the Rs 111.35 per litre now. Similarly, diesel price in Mumbai will be cut to Rs 94.28 per litre, down by Rs 3 from the present Rs 97.28 per litre.

    In Pune, petrol price will be Rs 105.88 per litre, while diesel will be priced at Rs 92.37 for one litre.

    The price of one litre of petrol in Thane will come down to Rs 106.49 after the new rates are implemented. Diesel price in Thane will be reduced to Rs 94.42 per litre.

    X