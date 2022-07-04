Petrol, diesel to get cheaper in Mumbai as CM Shinde announces VAT cut on fuel

Man rides cycle to his marriage venue as mark of protest against high fuel price

Petrol, diesel new rates: Check the price of fuel in your city today

Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after Centre's excise cut on fuel

Petrol, diesel to get cheaper in Maharashtra as CM Shinde announces VAT cut on fuel

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, July 4: Maharashtra Government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.

The price of a litre of petrol on Monday in Mumbai stands at Rs 111.35 per litre while diesel is retailed at Rs 97.28 per litre.

The previous Uddhav Thackeray government had reduced the state-imposed tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre, respectively, in May. It came after the Centre slashed Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel, per litre.

It is one of the major decisions taken by the Shinde government after winning the trust vote on Monday. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent during the trust vote.

Meanwhile, the price of the fuel have remained stable for the 43rd day in the country.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 18:31 [IST]