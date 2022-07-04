YouTube
    Petrol, diesel to get cheaper in Maharashtra as CM Shinde announces VAT cut on fuel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 4: Maharashtra Government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

    Petrol, diesel to get cheaper in Mumbai as CM Shinde announces VAT cut on fuel
    Representational image

    A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.

    The price of a litre of petrol on Monday in Mumbai stands at Rs 111.35 per litre while diesel is retailed at Rs 97.28 per litre.

    The previous Uddhav Thackeray government had reduced the state-imposed tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre, respectively, in May. It came after the Centre slashed Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel, per litre.

    It is one of the major decisions taken by the Shinde government after winning the trust vote on Monday. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent during the trust vote.

    Meanwhile, the price of the fuel have remained stable for the 43rd day in the country.

    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 18:31 [IST]
