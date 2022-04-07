YouTube
    Petrol, diesel price remain unchanged: Check city wise list

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 07: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged today. The prices of petrol and diesel had been hiked 14 times in 16 days.

    Petrol, diesel price remain unchanged: Check city wise list

    On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

    Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

    Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
    Wednesday's hike was the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre each.


    Petrol price city wise:

    Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 105.41 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 96.67 per litre

    Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs Rs 120.51 per litre, Diesel price: 104.77 per litre

    Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 115.08 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 99.82 per litre

    Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 110.89 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 100.98 per litre

    Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 110.25 per litre, Diesel: Rs 94.01 per litre

    Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 103.96, Diesel: Rs 90.09 per litre

    Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 105.06 per litre, Diesel: Rs 96.30 per litre

    Noida: Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel: Rs 96.23 per litre

    Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 11:42 [IST]
