Petrol, Diesel prices slashed for the second time: Check latest rates in top cities

New Delhi, Mar 30: Petrol and diesel prices were slashed on Tuesday for the second time in a week on the back of softening international crude prices. The petrol prices were cut by 19-22 paise while diesel prices were reduced by 21-23 paise across the country.

In New Delhi, petrol price currently stands at ₹90.56 per litre as against ₹90.78 on Monday while diesel is available for ₹80.87 a litre as compared with ₹81.10 yesterday's price, state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation's (IOL) website showed.

While the price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 96.98 per litre, the diesel price in the financial hub was Rs 87.96 per litre respectively.

In Kolkata, the petrol price stood at Rs 90.77 and that of diesel price was Rs 83.75 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai were reduced to Rs 92.58 per litre and Rs 85.88 per litre, respectively.

Prices were earlier slashed on March 25 after remaining unchanged for 24 days.