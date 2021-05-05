Petrol pumps closed in Raj as dealers demand rollback of VAT on fuel

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the second consecutive day: Check rates here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 05: State-run oil companies raised petrol price by 19 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise on Wednesday, for the second day. The prices have been raised for the second time since 23 February.

With the latest rate hike, the prices increased in Mumbai to Rs 97.12 per litre and Rs 88.19 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Petrol is sold at ₹90.74 per litre and diesel at ₹81.12 a litre in Delhi pumps.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked after 18 days

Chennai would have to shell out Rs 92.70 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.09 per litre for diesel.

In Kolkata, the prices reached Rs 90.92 per litre for petrol and Rs 83.98 per litre for diesel.

While prices of petrol and diesel had been reduced marginally (four times) since February 27 after assembly polls were announced, there had not been any upward price movement during the 66-day period.