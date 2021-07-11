Odisha artist creates mini chariots for Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra & Subhadra using food grains

Berhampur (Odisha), July 11: A motor mechanic in Silk City here has made mini chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra by using three different food grains.

The chariots which adorn the small size deities, made in tulasi wood and the ornaments by the same food grains displayed at Sriram Nagar Street here on Saturday, two days before the Ratha Jatra.

"Since Ratha Jatra is restricted this year by the government due to COVID-19, we only display these for public view at our house only," said 51-year old Hara Gobinda Maharana.

He has used the grains of wheat to make an eight-inch height and five-inch width chariot of Lord Jagannath, while fine quality paddy and rice for the chariots of Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The weight of each chariot is less than 100 grams, he said.

The chariots are made by connecting the food grains using the babul paste, he said. There was no iron nail or other chemical items used in the chariot, he said.

"It''s very difficult to connect the individual grains and takes a lot of time. It took around two to three months to make all these chariots in leisure hours, while his family members helped him in his effort," Maharana said.

"After garage work, I work for about two hours daily to make these chariots," he said.

Maharana said it was his hobby to make something innovative on different occasions like Ratha Jatra. After my first such innovation, people from all sections appreciated the work. Since then, I used to do some new innovations on different occasions, including Rath Yatra, he said.

"I get self satisfaction after finishing the chariots," he said.

Three years ago, Maharana said he had made the chariots of the three deities by using as many as 51 different grains, spices and seeds of various vegetables on the occasion of Ratha Jatra, while last year he made the same chariots by using turmeric, betel-nut and nutmeg on the same occasion. All these innovations are preserved with glass frames, he added.

