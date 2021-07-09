YouTube
    Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Complete schedule, date, tithi, rituals and Chariot names

    The world-famous Chariot festival, also known as Puri Rath Yatra 2021 is a yearly event that is all set to commence in the coming week. It can be seen that the festival is organised at the famous Jagannatha temple in Puri, Odisha. Three divinities are worshipped on the festival day - Lord Balabhadra, who is the elder brother of Lord Jagannath; Subhadra, who is the sister of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra; and Lord Jagannath.

    Usually, the Yatra begins on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), in the Hindu month of Aashadha. As per, Gregorian calendar the festival currently falls in the month of June or July.

    Check the entire schedule of the Puri Rath Yatra 2021:

    Gundicha Yatra: July 12 (Monday)

    a. Pahandi: From 8.30 am
    b. Chera Panhara: From 2 pm
    c. Pulling of Chariots: From 3 pm

    Bahuda Yatra: July 20 (Tuesday)

    a. Pahandi: From 12 pm to 2.30 pm
    b. Pulling of chariots: From 4 pm

    Suna Besha: July 21 (Wednesday)

    a. Rituals to be conducted between 4 pm and 5:30 pm

    Adhar Pana: July 22 (Thursday)

    a. Rituals to be completed by 8 pm

    Niladri Bije: July 23 (Friday)

    a. Pahandi: Between 4 pm and 10 pm

    Meanwhile, the Odisha government has announced that devotees will be barred from participating in the annual Rath Yatra, which will only be held in Puri amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

    Name of the three chariots

    The names of the three raths (Chariots) belonging to the three deities are:

    a. Lord Jagannath: Nandighosa
    b. Lord Balabhadra: Taladhwaja
    c. Goddess Subhadra: Darpadalana

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 20:39 [IST]
