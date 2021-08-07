Monsoon 2021: Why we should worry about deficit rainfall in July

Monsoon Update: Om Birla takes aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan's Kota

India

pti-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kota, Aug 07: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday took an aerial survey of flood-hit areas here even as the Army was roped in to lead rescue operations after several people were trapped inside their houses due to the deluge.

At least 140 people were rescued at various places in the Sangod area of the district and evacuated to safer places till 11 am on Saturday.

Check all the key updates here

Newest First Oldest First "The floods have caused heavy losses. The situation is dire. In Hadoti, the flood has damaged crops," says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Kerala: IMD issues orange alert India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow alert (moderate rain) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts for today. Maha: 26 container homes to provide temporary accommodation to Taliye landslide victims The district administration of Raigad in Maharashtra has received 26 container houses to provide temporary accommodation to the residents of Taliye village, which were affected by a devastating landslide last month, an official said on Friday. The village, located in Mahad tehsil, had witnessed the deadliest landslide on July 22 following heavy rains, flattening several houses there. The incident had claimed the lives of 84 persons. While 53 bodies had been recovered from the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later. 15-year-old boy killed in wall collapse in Jhalawar; dozens of villages flooded A 15-year-old boy died as a wall of his house collapsed on him in a village in Jhalawar district on Friday following incessant rainfall over the past few days, police said. Water level in river Ganga rises #WATCH | Bihar: The water level of Ganga River continues to rise above danger level due to incessant rainfall. Visuals from Patna's Krishna Ghat.



"We are facing problems in doing pooja. People are quite distressed. There is a lot of filthy water here as well," says a local pic.twitter.com/2yCzl6NU1u — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021 The water level of Ganga Rriver continued to rise above the danger level due to incessant rainfall, news agency ANI reported. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his entire team are carrying out rescue and relief operations. "Be it NDRF, Central forces, or Air Force, all facilities are being provided to the State Govt for help in this situation," he added. "Lives & livelihood of several people affected. Govt of India &entire nation stands with Madhya Pradesh in these times of crisis," he said. Unfortunate that several districts of MP are facing rain and flood: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said it is unfortunate that several districts of MP are facing rain and flood, news agency ANI reported. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Rains lash Delhi Rains lashed parts of the national capital and adjoining states on Saturday morning, bringing the mercury down. The administration roped in the Army when the flood situation worsened on Friday night in Sangod town. Birla, who is an MP from Rajasthan’s Bundi, took the aerial survey in a helicopter of the flood-affected areas in the morning. At least 140 people were rescued at various places in the Sangod area of the district and evacuated to safer places till 11 am on Saturday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday took an aerial survey of flood-hit areas here even as the Army was roped in to lead rescue operations after several people were trapped inside their houses due to the deluge. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday took an aerial survey of flood-hit areas here even as the Army was roped in to lead rescue operations after several people were trapped inside their houses due to the deluge. At least 140 people were rescued at various places in the Sangod area of the district and evacuated to safer places till 11 am on Saturday. Birla, who is an MP from Rajasthan’s Bundi, took the aerial survey in a helicopter of the flood-affected areas in the morning. The administration roped in the Army when the flood situation worsened on Friday night in Sangod town. Rains lash Delhi Rains lashed parts of the national capital and adjoining states on Saturday morning, bringing the mercury down. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Unfortunate that several districts of MP are facing rain and flood: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said it is unfortunate that several districts of MP are facing rain and flood, news agency ANI reported. "Lives & livelihood of several people affected. Govt of India &entire nation stands with Madhya Pradesh in these times of crisis," he said. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his entire team are carrying out rescue and relief operations. "Be it NDRF, Central forces, or Air Force, all facilities are being provided to the State Govt for help in this situation," he added. Water level in river Ganga rises #WATCH | Bihar: The water level of Ganga River continues to rise above danger level due to incessant rainfall. Visuals from Patna's Krishna Ghat.



"We are facing problems in doing pooja. People are quite distressed. There is a lot of filthy water here as well," says a local pic.twitter.com/2yCzl6NU1u — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021 The water level of Ganga Rriver continued to rise above the danger level due to incessant rainfall, news agency ANI reported. 15-year-old boy killed in wall collapse in Jhalawar; dozens of villages flooded A 15-year-old boy died as a wall of his house collapsed on him in a village in Jhalawar district on Friday following incessant rainfall over the past few days, police said. Maha: 26 container homes to provide temporary accommodation to Taliye landslide victims The district administration of Raigad in Maharashtra has received 26 container houses to provide temporary accommodation to the residents of Taliye village, which were affected by a devastating landslide last month, an official said on Friday. The village, located in Mahad tehsil, had witnessed the deadliest landslide on July 22 following heavy rains, flattening several houses there. The incident had claimed the lives of 84 persons. While 53 bodies had been recovered from the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later. Kerala: IMD issues orange alert India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow alert (moderate rain) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts for today. "The floods have caused heavy losses. The situation is dire. In Hadoti, the flood has damaged crops," says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.