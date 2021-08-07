For Quick Alerts
Monsoon Update: Om Birla takes aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan's Kota
India
Kota, Aug 07: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday took an aerial survey of flood-hit areas here even as the Army was roped in to lead rescue operations after several people were trapped inside their houses due to the deluge.
At least 140 people were rescued at various places in the Sangod area of the district and evacuated to safer places till 11 am on Saturday.
Check all the key updates here
Kerala: IMD issues orange alert
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow alert (moderate rain) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts for today.
Maha: 26 container homes to provide temporary accommodation to Taliye landslide victims
The district administration of Raigad in Maharashtra has received 26 container houses to provide temporary accommodation to the residents of Taliye village, which were affected by a devastating landslide last month, an official said on Friday. The village, located in Mahad tehsil, had witnessed the deadliest landslide on July 22 following heavy rains, flattening several houses there. The incident had claimed the lives of 84 persons. While 53 bodies had been recovered from the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later.
Water level in river Ganga rises
#WATCH | Bihar: The water level of Ganga River continues to rise above danger level due to incessant rainfall. Visuals from Patna's Krishna Ghat.— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021
"We are facing problems in doing pooja. People are quite distressed. There is a lot of filthy water here as well," says a local pic.twitter.com/2yCzl6NU1u
The water level of Ganga Rriver continued to rise above the danger level due to incessant rainfall, news agency ANI reported.