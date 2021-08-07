Monsoon Update: Om Birla takes aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan's Kota

YouTube
    Kota, Aug 07: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday took an aerial survey of flood-hit areas here even as the Army was roped in to lead rescue operations after several people were trapped inside their houses due to the deluge.

    Representational Image

    At least 140 people were rescued at various places in the Sangod area of the district and evacuated to safer places till 11 am on Saturday.

    Check all the key updates here

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:48 PM, 7 Aug
    "The floods have caused heavy losses. The situation is dire. In Hadoti, the flood has damaged crops," says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
    3:03 PM, 7 Aug
    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert
    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow alert (moderate rain) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts for today.
    2:48 PM, 7 Aug
    Maha: 26 container homes to provide temporary accommodation to Taliye landslide victims
    The district administration of Raigad in Maharashtra has received 26 container houses to provide temporary accommodation to the residents of Taliye village, which were affected by a devastating landslide last month, an official said on Friday. The village, located in Mahad tehsil, had witnessed the deadliest landslide on July 22 following heavy rains, flattening several houses there. The incident had claimed the lives of 84 persons. While 53 bodies had been recovered from the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later.
    2:47 PM, 7 Aug
    15-year-old boy killed in wall collapse in Jhalawar; dozens of villages flooded
    A 15-year-old boy died as a wall of his house collapsed on him in a village in Jhalawar district on Friday following incessant rainfall over the past few days, police said.
    2:47 PM, 7 Aug
    Water level in river Ganga rises
    The water level of Ganga Rriver continued to rise above the danger level due to incessant rainfall, news agency ANI reported.
    2:46 PM, 7 Aug
    MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his entire team are carrying out rescue and relief operations. "Be it NDRF, Central forces, or Air Force, all facilities are being provided to the State Govt for help in this situation," he added.
    2:46 PM, 7 Aug
    "Lives & livelihood of several people affected. Govt of India &entire nation stands with Madhya Pradesh in these times of crisis," he said.
    2:45 PM, 7 Aug
    Unfortunate that several districts of MP are facing rain and flood: PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said it is unfortunate that several districts of MP are facing rain and flood, news agency ANI reported.
    2:44 PM, 7 Aug
    The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
    2:44 PM, 7 Aug
    Rains lash Delhi
    Rains lashed parts of the national capital and adjoining states on Saturday morning, bringing the mercury down.
    2:44 PM, 7 Aug
    The administration roped in the Army when the flood situation worsened on Friday night in Sangod town.
    2:44 PM, 7 Aug
    Birla, who is an MP from Rajasthan’s Bundi, took the aerial survey in a helicopter of the flood-affected areas in the morning.
    2:43 PM, 7 Aug
    At least 140 people were rescued at various places in the Sangod area of the district and evacuated to safer places till 11 am on Saturday.
    2:43 PM, 7 Aug
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday took an aerial survey of flood-hit areas here even as the Army was roped in to lead rescue operations after several people were trapped inside their houses due to the deluge.

    X