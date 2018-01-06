MAH CET 2018 schedule: Check here

The MAH CET 2018 schedule for professional courses has been released by the CET Cell Maharashtra.

The State CET Cell conducts a total of 8 entrance examinations for admission to various professional courses offered by institutes in Maharashtra. Most of the examinations are scheduled in May and June 2018. Additional information about the courses and the entrance exams will be released later on the CET website.

Tentative schedule:

  • MAH- B.Ed. & B.Ed.- ELCT 2018 - June 9 and 10, 2018
  • MAH M.Ed. 2018 - May 25, 2018
  • MAH B.P.Ed. 2018 - June 1, 2018
  • MAH M.P.Ed. 2018 - June 11, 2018
  • MAH LLB 5 years 2018 - April 22, 2018
  • MAH LLB 3 years 2018 - June 17, 2018
  • MAH BA B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 2018 - June 21, 2018
  • MAH B.Ed. M.Ed. 2018 - June 21, 2018

