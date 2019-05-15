EC swings into action, bans poll campaign in Bengal a day earlier

New Delhi, May 15: The election campaigning in West Bengal for Nine seats which would vote on May 19 will end on Thursday night 10 pm, said the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of poll-related violence in the state. This is one day before the campaigning would have otherwise ended for the last phase of polling.

The EC has invoked Article 324 of the Constitution and banned all election-related gatherings in the state. The decision comes a day after violence at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah's roadshow that has triggered a war of words between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

"There is distinct resistance and non-cooperation from the district administration and district police when it comes to providing level playing field to all candidates for campaigning and in providing a fearless threat free environment to the voters. The Observers pointed out that while on the surface everything looks fine, in their interaction with the public, the fear psychosis that is widely prevalent comes out," the Election Commission order said, as per reports.

Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal are to vote on 19 May in the last round of general elections.