  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC swings into action, bans poll campaign in Bengal a day earlier

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: The election campaigning in West Bengal for Nine seats which would vote on May 19 will end on Thursday night 10 pm, said the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of poll-related violence in the state. This is one day before the campaigning would have otherwise ended for the last phase of polling.

    Representational Image
    File photo of Election Commission of India

    The EC has invoked Article 324 of the Constitution and banned all election-related gatherings in the state. The decision comes a day after violence at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah's roadshow that has triggered a war of words between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

    [EC to review phase 7 preparedness; may discuss West Bengal]

    "There is distinct resistance and non-cooperation from the district administration and district police when it comes to providing level playing field to all candidates for campaigning and in providing a fearless threat free environment to the voters. The Observers pointed out that while on the surface everything looks fine, in their interaction with the public, the fear psychosis that is widely prevalent comes out," the Election Commission order said, as per reports.

    Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal are to vote on 19 May in the last round of general elections.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission west bengal lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue