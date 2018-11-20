Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: 58.47 per cent voting recorded till 4 PM

Raipur, Nov 20: The voting for the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections is being held today. The polling is being held for 72 assembly seats spread across 19 districts of Chhattisgarh in which the fate of the 1,079 candidates, including 72 each from the BJP and the Congress, would be decided.
Will the BJP be able to retain power or will the Congress return to power. Remember in 2013 the difference in vote share between the two parties was just 1 per cent.
Nov 20, 2018 4:55 PM
58.47 % voting recorded till 4 PM in the second phase of voting
Nov 20, 2018 3:58 PM
45.2 % voting recorded till 2:55 PM in the second phase of voting
Nov 20, 2018 1:35 PM
25 per cent voting have been recorded till 12.30pm in the second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, say election officials
Nov 20, 2018 1:33 PM
There were reports of technical snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs) at some places and corrective measures were taken, an election official told PTI.
Nov 20, 2018 1:33 PM
Ajit Jogi is hoping to capitalise on the BSP’s core support among scheduled caste voters of Bilaspur division, which accounts for 24 assembly seats, out of which 12 are with the BJP, 11 with the Congress and 1 with the BSP, to upset poll calculations, say party insiders and political analysts.
Nov 20, 2018 1:22 PM
Chief Minister Raman Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Kawardha.
Nov 20, 2018 11:40 AM
A delegation of Congress leaders led by PL Punia met the Election Commission in Delhi over alleging attempts to misuse and tamper EVMs in Chhattisgarh.
Nov 20, 2018 11:20 AM
Congress raises ‘faulty Electronic Voting Machines’ claim in Chhattisgarh polls, says that faulty EVMs are being deployed in their strongholds. Congress spokesperson P L Punia to meet Election Commission over the claim.
Nov 20, 2018 11:02 AM
12.54 per cent voting recorded till 10 am, say election officials.
Nov 20, 2018 10:30 AM
Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) President Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi cast their votes at a polling booth in Pendra.
Nov 20, 2018 9:49 AM
In Koreya, voting did not start in the Urumduga polling booth due to an EVM glitch, Firstpost reported. Voting also stopped in a polling centre in the Bharatpur Sonhat Vidhan Sabha after theEVM stopped working.
In Raipur, voting on booth numbers 126 and 127 was halted because of EVM malfunction.
Nov 20, 2018 9:34 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and urged people to exercise their franchise. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling the state for the past 15 years.
Nov 20, 2018 9:33 AM
The Chhattisgarh assembly election 2018 was thought to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress but the alliance between the BSP of Mayawati, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi and the CPI is expected to make it a triangular contest, at least in some pockets.
Nov 20, 2018 9:29 AM
Ajit Jogi is banking on the Satnami community and scheduled castes who hold influence in 58 of the 72 seats in Chhattisgarh, say political analysts.
Nov 20, 2018 9:28 AM
The Election Commission has set up web casting facility at 2,112 of 19,336 polling booths across the state. Through web casting facility, the commission can monitor those polling stations. In the final phase of voting, over 84000 polling personnel have been deployed including the reserve staff.
Nov 20, 2018 9:27 AM
The least number of candidates are in Bindranavagarh seat 6.
Nov 20, 2018 9:27 AM
There are 119 women contestants while the maximum number of candidates are in Raipur city south constituency where 46 nominees are in the fray, according to the Press Trust of India.
Nov 20, 2018 8:41 AM
Elaborate security arrangements including more than one lakh personnel, helicopters and drones have been put in place for the elections today. After a promising 76.28 per cent turnout in the 18-seat first phase in Maoist affected areas, the second phase will see voting for 72 seats spread across 19 districts.
Nov 20, 2018 8:40 AM
Polling for two constituencies-Amaamora and Modh -began earlier, at 7 am and will carry on till 3 pm.
Nov 20, 2018 8:40 AM
Rajyavarshan Singh Rathore has tweeted over the Chhattisgarh elections.
"Your vote is your voice. I urge all the voters of Chhattisgarh to come out and cast their vote. Your vote will decide the future of Chhattisgarh!" he tweeted.
Nov 20, 2018 8:38 AM
In 2013, the BJP with 41.04 per cent vote share had own 49 seat, while the Congress won 38 seats with a vote share of 40.29 per cent in the 90-member Assembly.
Nov 20, 2018 8:38 AM
Among the prominent faces in fray in the last phase are state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly T.S. Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union Minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti).
Nov 20, 2018 8:11 AM
Visuals from a polling booth in Ambikapur
Nov 20, 2018 7:59 AM
Polling has begun for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections
Nov 20, 2018 7:48 AM
Polling begins at 8 am and will end at 5 pm
Nov 20, 2018 7:48 AM
Today, out of the 72 seats, 46 are for the general category, while nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 17 for Scheduled Tribes candidates.
Nov 20, 2018 7:48 AM
Security has been beefed up on all the 19,296 polling stations. Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed.
Nov 20, 2018 7:48 AM
Apart from two main parties - the BJP and the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) would be the main parties to look out for.
Nov 20, 2018 7:48 AM
Chhattisgarh assembly has 90 seats and the BJP is eyeing a fourth consecutive term.
Nov 20, 2018 7:48 AM
In the first phase, 18 assembly constituencies, including in 12 naxal-affected seats, went to polls on November 12.
Nov 20, 2018 7:48 AM
The total voter turnout during the first phase was 76.28 per cent and political pundits are expecting the voting to be high in the second phase also.
Nov 20, 2018 7:47 AM
In 2013, the total turnout for all 90 seats was 74.65 per cent.
Nov 20, 2018 7:47 AM
For the second phase of polls, there are 1,53,85,983 voters, including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender.
Nov 20, 2018 7:47 AM
As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.
Nov 20, 2018 7:46 AM
Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling.
Nov 20, 2018 7:45 AM
The BJP has this time fielded nine ministers. Of the 72 seats, 46 are for the general category, while nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 17 for Scheduled Tribes candidates.
Nov 20, 2018 7:42 AM
The highest number of 46 contestants is in the Raipur City South constituency, while the lowest number of six contestants is in the Bindranavagarh seat.
Nov 20, 2018 6:35 AM
A three-way fight is expected in several seats of Bilaspur division where Ajit Jogi's party and the BSP have a considerable presence.
Nov 20, 2018 6:29 AM
Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi segment where the BJP and the Congress have fielded new faces Archana Porte and Gulab Singh, respectively.
