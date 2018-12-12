Home News India Chhattisgarh election results: Which exit poll came the closest?

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Raipur, Dec 12: INDIA TODAY-AXIS exit poll prediction on Chhattisagrh assembly election results was quite close to actual numbers. The Congress made comeback in Chhattisgarh after a long gap of 15 years by winning 68 seats in the 90 seat Assembly. BJP won just 15 seats, relegated to a distant second spot. BSP and Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh won in two and five constituencies respectively.

The majority mark in the 90-seat Assembly is 46 seats.

INDIA TODAY-AXIS predicted 55-65 for Congress and 21-31 for BJP. Others would get 4-8, as per the exit poll.

Today's Chanakya, REPUBLIC-CVOTER predicted more seats to Congress but exit polls numbers are not close to actual numbers.

Today's Chanakya on Chhattisgarh projected 50 ± 8 seats fpr Congress , 36 ± 8 seats for BJP and 4 ± 3 seats for others.

On the other hand, REPUBLIC-CVOTER's survey predicted 46 for Congress , 39 seats for BJP and 5 for Others.

Three other exit polls did not get the accurate numbers and predicted more seats to BJP.

NEWSX-NETA projected Congress- 40 , BJP- 43 and Others - 7. ABP- CSDS survey predicted 35 seats for Congress, 52 seats for BJP and 3 for others

BJP to get 46 seats, Congress 35, BSP+ 7 and Other 7, according to Time Now-CNX exit poll.

In 2013, the BJP had won 49 seats, the Congress won 39 while BSP bagged 1 seat.