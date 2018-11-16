  • search

Chhattisgarh polls: Full analysis of the criminal cases and financial background of candidates

By
    Raipur, Nov 16: There are a total of 145 candidates with a criminal background and 285 crorepati candidates, who are contesting the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018.

    Association for Democratic Reforms has analysed the affidavits of 1,256 candidates of which 145 persons or 12 per cent of them have declared pending criminal cases against them.

    Then number in comparison to the 2013 is slightly higher. That year 11 per cent or 113 candidates had declared pending criminal cases against them. The report also states that out of the 145, 98 or 8 per cent have declared serious criminal cases pending against them.

    These cases range from attempt to murder, kidnapping etc. In the year 2013, there were 66 candidates who had declared serious criminal cases against them.

    Criminal background:

    Candidates with cases related to attempt to murder: 2

    Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping: 3

    Candidates with cases related to Crime Against Women: 4

