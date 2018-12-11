Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1090
BJP1070
BSP60
OTH80
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG940
BJP800
IND130
OTH120
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG650
BJP190
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS891
TDP, CONG+200
AIMIM41
OTH40
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF1114
IND35
CONG51
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chhattisgarh polls: Did the Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: What hurt the BJP in Chhattisgarh? It appears as though the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP, which went on to put up a dismal performance in the state.

    Chhattisgarh polls: Did the Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP
    Ajit Jogi-Mayawati

    The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and the BSP were leading in at least 8 seats in the state.

    Also Read | Congress leading in Chhattisgarh; Raman Singh trailing against Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla

    The JCC made gains in the northern and central part of the state.

    In 2003 the BJP had a vote share of 39.3 per cent while the Congress trailed by a margin of just 2.6 per cent. In the 2008 elections, the BJP and Congress had a vote share of 40.33 and 38.63 per cent respectively. In the 2013 elections the BJP secured a vote share of 41.04 per cent while for the Congress it was 40.29 per cent. This is an indicator that the margin between the two parties has shrunk considerably.

    As trends trickle in, it appears that the Jogi-Mayawati combine could have eaten into the vote share of the BJP as well.

    Read more about:

    mayawati ajit jogi bjp bsp chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue