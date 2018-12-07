Home News India Exit polls 2018: Who will rule the five state assemblies?

Bengaluru, Dec 7: Counting of votes for all the five assembly states will be held on December 11. BJP leaders, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Raman Singh seeking mandate for the fourth term in Madhya Pradesh and tribal-state Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia government seeking a mandate for the second consecutive term and for the third term overall.

K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) seeking the second term for the state formed in 2014. In the 2014 elections, TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) emerged victorious with 63 Assembly seats and 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014. Out of 119, 88 were General Category candidates, 19 SC and 12 ST candidates.

Madhya Pradesh:

BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh witnessed 75 per cent voting turn out in a single phase election held on November 28. BJP has fielded candidates in all 230 seats, while the Congress is contesting in 229 seats leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). The magic number to rule MP is 116. And the number of reserved seats in the state is 82, at 35 for SC and 47 for the ST category.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan seeking mandate for the fourth term. Counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Pradesh will take place on December 11.

Chhattisgarh:

Voting was held in two phases on Nov 12 and 20. Chhattisgarh recorded 70% turnout as polls ended for 18 seats spread over eight districts in the first phase. At least six Maoists were reportedly killed in two encounters with security personnel in Bijapur and Sukma districts. Overall voter turnout was 76.35 per cent.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray, with both the Congress and the BJP contesting all the 72 seats. The BJP is in power in the state since 2003.

In the 2013 assembly polls, the state witnessed an overall voter turnout of 77.40 per cent. The polling percentage in 2013 is higher than the turnout in 2018 by over 1.05 percentage points.

Mizoram:

Voting for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram was held on November 28. Total voter population in Mizoram is 7.68 lakh, according to the Election Commission of India report. Mizoram is the only state where women electors outnumber men. Of the total 7.68 lakh voters, as many as 3.93 lakh are women and 3.74 lakh are men.

The direct contest is between the ruling Congress (in power since 2008) and the Mizo National Front (MNF). But several others including the BJP, the National People's Party (NPP) and the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) could play crucial roles in the formation of the next government.

The northeastern state recorded 80 percent voter turnout down from what was 83.41 percent in 2013 and 82.35 percent in 2008 assembly polls.

Rajasthan:

Telangana:

The incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the Indian National Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi, and Telugu Desam Party are considered to be the main contestants in the election. Four opposition parties in the state, the INC, the TJS, the TDP and the CPI have announced the formation of a 'MahaKootami' (Grand Alliance), with an objective of defeating the ruling TRS in the elections.

