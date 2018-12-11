Election results 2018 Updates: Bhupesh Baghel to take oath as Chhattisgarh CM tomorrow

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Dec 16: Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Congress today announced. "Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised," the party posted on their official Twitter account along with an image of the state Congress chief , Bhupesh Baghel.

The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as the Rajasthan's next chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague over several rounds of discussions lasting more than two days.

Find out more here as we bring you all the updates:

All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh, Mallikarjun Kharge: Oath ceremony will be held in Raipur tomorrow for only the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Decision on rest of the cabinet will be taken later pic.twitter.com/k2uy2UsCBi — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018 All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh, Mallikarjun Kharge: Oath ceremony will be held in Raipur tomorrow for only the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Decision on rest of the cabinet will be taken later Congress made the announcement on Twitter saying: "Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised." Chhattisgarh Chief Minister designate Bhupesh Baghel with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and PL Punia in Raipur pic.twitter.com/Des7A6fhFZ — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister designate Bhupesh Baghel with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and PL Punia in Raipur Bhupesh Baghel appointed as Chhattisgarh CM Chhattisgarh: Visuals from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/LdQTLog6nt — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018 Congress Legislature Party meeting begins in Raipur Chhattisgarh: Congress leader TS Singh Deo arrives in Raipur, from Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GBu6Zrjhiu — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018 Congress leader TS Singh Deo arrives in Raipur, from Delhi. T S Singh Deo on being asked if he'll be announced as#Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: 'Aap Chhattisgarh ki government mein Chhattisgarh ke liye kaam karne wale ek saathi se baat kar rahe hain. 12:30 baje vidhayak dal ki baithak hai, tab CM ka naam announce ho jayega.' Bhupesh Baghel arrives in Raipur from Delhi, says "Mallikarjun Kharge ji and PL Punia ji are arriving here later today. Name (of the CM) will be announced at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting." Chhattisgarh chief minister to be announced tomorrow. CLP meeting to held at 12pm. Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, who is said to be a key player behind the party’s impressive win in the state’s assembly elections, will likely be picked as the new chief minister, as quoted by Hindustan Times.