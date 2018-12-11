  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Election results 2018 Updates: Bhupesh Baghel to take oath as Chhattisgarh CM tomorrow

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Congress today announced. "Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised," the party posted on their official Twitter account along with an image of the state Congress chief , Bhupesh Baghel.

    Rahul Gandhi Twitter

    The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as the Rajasthan's next chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague over several rounds of discussions lasting more than two days.

    Find out more here as we bring you all the updates:

    Dec 16, 2018 2:57 PM

    All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh, Mallikarjun Kharge: Oath ceremony will be held in Raipur tomorrow for only the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Decision on rest of the cabinet will be taken later

    Dec 16, 2018 2:38 PM

    Congress made the announcement on Twitter saying: "Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised."

    Dec 16, 2018 2:37 PM

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister designate Bhupesh Baghel with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and PL Punia in Raipur

    Dec 16, 2018 2:11 PM

    Bhupesh Baghel appointed as Chhattisgarh CM

    Dec 16, 2018 1:21 PM

    Congress Legislature Party meeting begins in Raipur

    Dec 16, 2018 1:02 PM

    Congress leader TS Singh Deo arrives in Raipur, from Delhi.

    Dec 16, 2018 9:23 AM

    T S Singh Deo on being asked if he'll be announced as#Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: 'Aap Chhattisgarh ki government mein Chhattisgarh ke liye kaam karne wale ek saathi se baat kar rahe hain. 12:30 baje vidhayak dal ki baithak hai, tab CM ka naam announce ho jayega.'

    Dec 16, 2018 8:37 AM

    Bhupesh Baghel arrives in Raipur from Delhi, says "Mallikarjun Kharge ji and PL Punia ji are arriving here later today. Name (of the CM) will be announced at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting."

    Dec 16, 2018 8:25 AM

    Chhattisgarh chief minister to be announced tomorrow. CLP meeting to held at 12pm.

    Dec 16, 2018 8:25 AM

    Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, who is said to be a key player behind the party’s impressive win in the state’s assembly elections, will likely be picked as the new chief minister, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

    Read More

    Read more about:

    assembly elections election results assembly elections 2018 telangana assembly elections 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue