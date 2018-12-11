For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Election results 2018 Updates: Bhupesh Baghel to take oath as Chhattisgarh CM tomorrow
India
New Delhi, Dec 16: Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Congress today announced. "Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised," the party posted on their official Twitter account along with an image of the state Congress chief , Bhupesh Baghel.
The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as the Rajasthan's next chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague over several rounds of discussions lasting more than two days.
Find out more here as we bring you all the updates:
Dec 16, 2018 2:57 PM Read More
Dec 16, 2018 2:38 PM Dec 16, 2018 2:37 PM Dec 16, 2018 2:11 PM Dec 16, 2018 1:21 PM Dec 16, 2018 1:02 PM Dec 16, 2018 9:23 AM Dec 16, 2018 8:37 AM Dec 16, 2018 8:25 AM Dec 16, 2018 8:25 AM
-
-
Dec 16, 2018 2:57 PM
Dec 16, 2018 2:38 PM
Dec 16, 2018 2:37 PM
Dec 16, 2018 2:11 PM
Dec 16, 2018 1:21 PM
Dec 16, 2018 1:02 PM
Dec 16, 2018 9:23 AM
Dec 16, 2018 8:37 AM
Dec 16, 2018 8:25 AM
Dec 16, 2018 8:25 AM