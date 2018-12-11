Home News India Assembly election results a reflection of state govt's performance: Rajnath Singh

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 11: With the BJP likely to lose two key states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Rajanath Singh on Tuesday said the results of assembly elections in 5 states were a reflection of the peformance of state governments.

Rajnath congratulated the winners and pointed out that the Congress had lost miserably in Telangana.

He also pointed out the Congress-led grand alliance was heading to a "huge defeat" in Telangana, where the TRS appears set to retain to power with a big majority.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates.

As per trends, the Congress was comfortable ahead of the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh and has an edge over it in Rajasthan.

Both parties were locked in a neck and neck race in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress appeared to be losing power in Mizoram to Mizo National Front.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs