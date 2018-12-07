Home News India Congress to sweep BJP ruled states: Today's Chanakya

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 7: Today's Chanakya in its exit poll survey predicted an easy win for Congress in all Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress to get 50 seats (± 8 seats) and BJP 36 (± 8 seats) Others to get 4 (± 3 seats). As far as vote share is concerned, Congress to make up 42 per cent (± 3%) total votes, BJP 38% (± 3% ) Others 20% ± 3%

Today's Chanakya exit poll survey gave the Congress a clear majority in Madhya Pradesh. Congress to win 125 seats (± 12), BJP 103 seats (± 12) and Others 2 seats (± 5). Congress 45 per cent (± 3%), BJP 41 per cent ( ± 3%) Others 14 per cent ± 3%

In another BJP-ruled state Rajasthan, Congress likely to make a came back with 123 seats (± 12), BJP to get 68 (± 12) and 8 (± 5) for others. Likewise, Vote Share Congress 47% ± 3% BJP 37% ± 3% Others 16% ± 3%