BJP, Congress will win 'zero' seats in 6th phase, says Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi, May 11: Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati intensified their relentless attack on both the BJP and the Congress. BSP supremo said that Congress and BJP are working against her party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party in UP, while Akhilesh Yadav said that both the national parties would win 'zero' seats in the sixth phase of polling which is scheduled for May 12 in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states.

Akhilesh Yadav had last week hit back at Narendra Modi for the Prime Minister's remarks that SP has a tacit understanding with the Congress and BSP boss Mayawati has been kept in the dark.

"In the 6th phase of elections, BJP and Congress will win zero seats. In the 7th phase they might win a few seats, BJP will win only one seat in that phase," Yadav told news agency ANI.

In blistering attack accusing the BJP of using the government machinery against political rivals, Yadav said, "BJP wants to win through 'Red Card'. Officers have been instructed to issue as much Red Cards as possible to SP. SP-BSP workers are being issued Red Cards. They are being stopped from casting votes. We had complained to EC last time, through you I'm doing that today too."

Echoing similar views, Mayawati said BJP and Congress are working together to cut the votes of SP-BSP.

"Congress and BJP are working against our alliance in UP. They say that their party is affiliated to Ambedkar but they are not. They are not for Dalits," she said.

Mayawati had been furious with the Congress after a candidate from her party had changed camp in Madhya Pradesh. She had even threatened that she would pull out support from the Kamal Nath government, which has a wafer-thin majority, and accused the Congress of being hand-in-glove with the BJP.

Yadav said Modi-led government is based on lies and hatred.

"Prime Minister and BJP blame others for things they do or want to do. BJP does the politics of spreading hatred among different castes and religions. Their government is based on lies and hatred. Gathbandhan has decided to demolish the government which was formed on hatred," SP chief told ANI.

The BSP and SP have joined hands and are set to give a stiff fight to the BJP. The vote share data from the last election shows that SP-BSP combined got more votes than the BJP in 2014, and this was probably one of the reasons Akhilesh and Mayawati decided to stitch an alliance.