Amarnath Yatra: 3 pilgrims injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Banihal

    Banihal/Jammu, Jul 01: Three pilgrims to the Amarnath cave shrine were injured when their vehicle skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and turned turtle in Ramban district on Friday morning, officials said.

    Security personnel stands guard as pilgrims proceed for the cave shrine of Amarnath, at Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir
    Security personnel stands guard as pilgrims proceed for the cave shrine of Amarnath, at Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. PTI Photo

    The tempo-traveller, which was carrying pilgrims to Kashmir from Jammu, met with the accident near the Sherbibi area in Banihal, they said.

    Kundan Kumar (59) from Uttar Pradesh, Vivek (10) and Anita Gupta (49) from Chhattisgarh were undergoing treatment in Banihal hospital, the officials said. They were to visit the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on July 3.

    X