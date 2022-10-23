YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Jammu Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    21 kg of heroin seized from truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway; Driver detained

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Oct 23: Police detained a truck driver on Sunday after heroin weighing more than 21 kg was seized from his vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

    21 kg of heroin seized from truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway; Driver detained

    "During the checking of vehicles at Zero Point on the highway at Chenani, a truck coming from Kashmir and driven by Kulwinder Singh of Punjab's Nawanshahr was intercepted," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said. On a search of the vehicle, 18 packets of heroin, weighing around 21.5 kg, were seized, he added.

    Heroin worth Rs 20 crore seized and 2 peddlers arrested in AssamHeroin worth Rs 20 crore seized and 2 peddlers arrested in Assam

    The seized contraband is worth crores of rupees in the international market, the officer said. The truck driver has been detained and is being questioned, he added.

    PTI

    Comments

    More jammu News  

    Read more about:

    heroin jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X