YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Jammu Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Amit Shah to visit J&K for 2 days from Oct 4

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Oct 01: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning October 4, during which he will review the security situation there, address two rallies and offer prayers at Vaishno Devi temple.

    On the first day of the visit, Shah will address a public meeting at Rajouri, launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects in Jammu after visiting the Vaishno Devi temple in the morning, according to report in PTI.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    On October 5, he will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

    Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the army, paramilitary forces, state police, and civil administration will take part in the high-level meeting.

    Amit Shah inaugurates flyover, health centre near AhmedabadAmit Shah inaugurates flyover, health centre near Ahmedabad

    Shah will also address a public meeting at Baramulla before launching and laying foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar.

    Comments

    More jammu News  

    Read more about:

    amit shah jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 14:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X