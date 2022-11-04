YouTube
    Jammu: Boulder falls on home, kills woman, daughter

    Jammu, Nov 04: A woman and her minor daughter died today after a big boulder following a landslide hit their house in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

    The incident took place in Dooner area of Baffliaz on DKG road at around 5.50 am, they said, according to news agency PTI.

    The 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation, they said.

    According to officials, the boulder caused extensive damage to the house and four injured people were rushed to the sub district hospital in Surankote.

    Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla underwayEncounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla underway

    Naseem Akhter (35) and her daughter Rubina Kouser (12) succumbed to injuries, they said.

    Naseem's husband Mohammad Latief (40) is admitted in the Government Medical College hospital in Rajouri in a critical condition. The couple's son Basharat is recuperating, they added.

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 14:42 [IST]
