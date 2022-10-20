Amit Shah to visit J&K for 2 days from Oct 4

'I hate my life...Dear death waiting for you': JK cop murder case accused wrote in diary

Major mishap averted as bag with powerful explosives found from forest in J&K's Ramban

Heavy snowfall in Jammu; Mughal Road closed

Jammu

oi-PTI

Jammu, Oct 20: Heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu on Thursday forced the closure of Mughal Road which connects the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir's Shopian, officials said here.

Several areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Ramban and Kathua districts witnessed heavy snowfall since Wednesday night.

"Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Rajouri-Poonch Range), Aftab Bukhari told PTI.

The road surface has become slippery due to the sharp drop in temperatures, the officials said.

Jammu admin withdraws order allowing residents of more than 1 year to become voters

On October 18 as well, the road remained closed for a day due to snowfall and nearly 100 passengers stranded due to the suspension of traffic were rescued on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rains and snowfall in the Union territory.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 10:58 [IST]