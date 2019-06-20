27 passengers dead, several injured as bus falls in gorge in Himachal

Chandigarh, June 20: At least 27 passengers were reported dead and 25 injured after a bus fell into a deep drain in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday.

The private bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district.

The number of deaths could rise as several passengers were sitting on top of the bus, reports said. Rescue operations are underway.