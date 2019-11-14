15 disqualified Cong-JD(S) Karnataka MLAs join BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Nov 14: Fifteen of the 17 Karnataka rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) joined BJP on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. All of them are expected to fight the by-election on BJP ticket.

Congress rebels B C Patil, Mahesh Kumtahalli, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, Shrimanth Patil, Pratap Gouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somshekar, Byrati Basavaraju, Muniratna and K Sudhakar, and JD(S) rebels A H Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and K Gopalaih joined the saafron party today.

While Hoskote MLA MTB Nagaraj had already joined the BJP, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party leader R Shankar also joined the saffron party.

Former Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig induction has been delayed due to the ongoing investigation into the Monetary Advisory scam.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of the 17 rebels from Karnataka. However the court said that they can contest the by-elections to the seats that fell vacant.

The Speaker's decision of disqualification of the MLAs until 2023 has however been set aside and this paved the way for them to contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Kumar had disqualified these 17 MLAs of ruling the Congress-JD(S) coalition ahead of a trust vote in July.

The then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had resigned after losing the trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.

By-polls to 15 out of these 17 assembly seats which fell vacant following the disqualification of MLAS are scheduled on December 5 and candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18.

The ruling BJP will have to win 6-7 of the 15 constituencies to stay in power.