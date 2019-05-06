Bengaluru: Woman injured after taking 'fire shot' cocktail at hotel

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 06: A woman was injured after she consumed a flaming drink at a hotel in Whitefield on Friday. She alleged that the fire in the drink caused the glass to break.

The incident took place at 11.30 p.m. on May 3. The victim, Itishri, 42, a senior executive in the airline service industry, from Delhi, was in the city for a conference.

She was staying at the hotel for a few days. Her colleague R.C. Panwar, from Gurugram, told the Whitefield police she and her colleagues met for dinner and decided to take the shot.

The bartender asked everyone to close their eyes and gulp it down. Everyone followed his instructions. "However, the victim felt a piece of glass in her mouth and fortunately did not swallow it. She spat it out but it had cut her mouth," the police said.

The group alleged that the bar manager and other hotel staff were rude to them when they raised a complaint. Mr. Panwar then took his colleague to a hospital after which they approached the police.

However, this is the second instance of a customer being injured after consuming such a shot.

Earlier, a 28-year-old woman advocate sustained severe burn injuries while trying the 'fire shot' drink at a bar on Residency Road. Her face and neck got partially burnt while trying it, and she has filed a case with the Ashoknagar police against the bar staff for negligence.

However, a complaint has been filed at Whitefield police station.

What is a fire shot?

It is a flaming cocktail drink containing flammable, high-proof alcohol, ignited prior to consumption. The flames are mostly for dramatic flair. But in combination with other ingredients, the flavour of the drink is altered.